Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 398,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 60,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 64.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 62,404 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MOD opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

