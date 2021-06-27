Monolith (TKN) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Monolith has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $2,672.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,109,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

