Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by 150.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $365.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.22. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $222.56 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at $118,386,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

