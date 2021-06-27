Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $365.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

