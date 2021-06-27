Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Boosted by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,241. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

