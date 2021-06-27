Morgan Stanley Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $124.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PVH by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

