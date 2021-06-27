Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $33.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Mplx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 249,081 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

