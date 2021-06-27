Multiplier Market Cap Hits $5.48 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00016570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00161782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00097487 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,767.72 or 1.00290068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

