Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $129.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.