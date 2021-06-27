Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. WBI Investments boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 37,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

FSTA opened at $42.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83.

