Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.65 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.