Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 857 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on VER shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.