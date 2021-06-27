Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

FAAR opened at $29.83 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34.

