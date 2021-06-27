Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 10,099 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,167,644. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.71. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

