Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Avista by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Avista by 5.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avista by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

