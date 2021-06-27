Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,174 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of LivePerson worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $344,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPSN opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

