Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 4.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 14,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,686,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
