Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 4.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 14,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,686,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

