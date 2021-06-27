National Pension Service Buys 19,295 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $226,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 107,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,276 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 9,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,531. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.26 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

