National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Pension Service grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624,644 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,640 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Adobe were worth $296,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $579.66. 2,133,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,412. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $582.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

