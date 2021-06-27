National Pension Service Purchases 39,558 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $430,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $178.35. 7,431,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,643. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

