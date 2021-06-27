Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises approximately 4.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 12.12% of Neogen worth $576,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEOG opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,615. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

