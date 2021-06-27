Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises approximately 4.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 12.12% of Neogen worth $576,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NEOG opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.