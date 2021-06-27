NerveNetwork Market Capitalization Tops $9.85 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $66,681.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

