Netbox Coin (NBX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $464,275.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $464,275.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00546201 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,284,384 coins and its circulating supply is 77,719,012 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.