Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated at Edward Jones

Equities researchers at Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $527.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.