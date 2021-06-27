Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $43.77 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $43,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.
PAGS opened at $56.43 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
