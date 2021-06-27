Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $43.77 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $43,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS opened at $56.43 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.