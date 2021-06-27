Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $52.07 Million Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 434,802 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Veeco Instruments worth $52,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $311,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECO opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

