Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,132 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $48,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $265.85 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

