Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $49,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

