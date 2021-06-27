Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 311,680 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 311,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $46,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

WDC opened at $70.75 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

