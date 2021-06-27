Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,056 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $45,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY opened at $102.58 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

