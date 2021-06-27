New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 14,863 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $602,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 103,764 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,235,646.48.

On Friday, June 18th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 122,506 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $5,005,595.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,253,576.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.