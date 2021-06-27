New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Price Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) shares traded down 3.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.15. 1,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 381,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Specifically, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

