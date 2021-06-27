New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

