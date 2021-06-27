New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,600 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.