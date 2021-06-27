NFTX (NFTX) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 0% lower against the dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $19.71 million and $798,005.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $41.90 or 0.00126240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

