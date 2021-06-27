NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. NICE reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $127,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NICE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $119,884,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $182.74 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

