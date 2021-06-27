NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $161.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.63.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded up $20.75 on Friday, hitting $154.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,285,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.