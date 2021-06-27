NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $175.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.