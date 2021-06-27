NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,721 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NiSource were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 190,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 142,705 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NI stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

