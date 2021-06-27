Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NDEKY opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

