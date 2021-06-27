Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NRDBY opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

