Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

NHYDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 39,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,008. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

