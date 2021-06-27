Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,031,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,547. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.40 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

