Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,704 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. 3,743,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,987. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

