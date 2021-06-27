Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

