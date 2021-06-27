Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $64,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

