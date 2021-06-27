Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Hill-Rom worth $67,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.