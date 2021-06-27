Northern Trust Corp Purchases 83,531 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,531 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $62,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

