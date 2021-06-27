Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531,006 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $66,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM opened at $45.02 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

