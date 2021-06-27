Northern Trust Corp Sells 943,235 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 943,235 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Amkor Technology worth $65,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,227,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,995,000 after purchasing an additional 248,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,893 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,912 shares of company stock worth $1,605,787. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.